Stars vs. Kraken Game 7 final score: Dallas hangs on to defeat Seattle, set to meet Vegas in conference finals





The fourth and final workforce to advance to the conference finals in the 2023 NHL playoffs might be made up our minds this night because the Dallas Stars face off in opposition to the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 in their second-round collection. This is the one collection in the around to require all seven video games, and it’s the fourth sport 7 of the playoffs.

After the Stars gained Game 5 to cross up 3-2 in the collection, the Kraken fought again with a sensational effort in Game 6, incomes a victory and forcing a winner-take-all contest. It has been an especially even, back-and-forth collection with each groups appearing strengths and weaknesses.

Joe Pavelski has been a standout for Dallas, posting 8 targets and 9 issues in the six video games in opposition to Seattle, whilst Yanni Gourde has a minimum of some extent in each and every sport however one for the Kraken.

The winner of Game 7 will advance to the conference finals, the place they’re going to face the Golden Knights in the (*7*) Conference Final. If the Kraken win, it is going to be their first-ever conference finals look, whilst a win for the Stars would set up a rematch of the 2020 (*7*) Conference Final.

The Sporting News is offering reside updates and highlights from the sport. Despite a gradual get started in the primary length, the sport used to be lightly matched with each groups growing scoring probabilities. After a scoreless first length, the sport spread out in the second one, with Dallas dominating in pictures and growing extra scoring alternatives. Roope Hintz in spite of everything broke the ice for the Stars, scoring the primary objective of the sport with simply over 4 mins final in the second one length, and Wyatt Johnston gave them some insurance coverage past due in the 3rd. The Kraken fought again with a past due objective from Bjorkstrand, however it used to be no longer sufficient, and the Stars secured a 2-1 victory, advancing to the (*7*) Conference Final.