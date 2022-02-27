Stars’ waiver claim Marian Studenic excited for a ‘fresh start’, no matter how long that takes

FRISCO — The Dallas Stars’ newest toy will remain in its wrapping for now.

New addition Marian Studenic practiced with the Stars for the first time on Saturday afternoon, but will not be in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Dallas claimed Studenic off waivers from New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

“The scouts like his speed, and that’s what we could see today,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “He’s an excellent skater. As I talked to him this morning, we’re in a tough position to try somebody out that we haven’t seen play. We’ll have to give him some practices, give him some time on this and we’ll go from there.”

Studenic, 23, is a left-handed winger that skated as an extra forward on Saturday morning. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick has two goals and one assist in 25 career NHL games. He has split this season between New Jersey’s AHL affiliate Utica, and the NHL.

In order to make room for Studenic on the roster, the Stars waived Tanner Kero. When Kero cleared waivers on Friday, the Stars assigned him to AHL affiliate Texas. Texas is currently missing Riley Damiani, Nick Caamano and Josh Melnick due to injuries.

Studenic said he arrived in Dallas on Friday night.

“It’s always hard the first day,” Studenic said. “You meet a lot of new people, a lot of new names. You’re just going around and you’re trying to think ‘Did I meet this guy or not yet?’ It’s hard but it’s going to be better and better, day by day.”

Studenic is a no-risk acquisition by the Stars, a move that makes Dallas both faster and younger. Best-case scenario, he becomes a depth winger capable of chipping in offensively on a consistent basis. Worst-case scenario, he doesn’t pan out and the Stars either waive him or do not tender him a qualifying offer in the offseason when he is a restricted free agent.

Studenic, who will wear No. 43 for the Stars, has above-average speed, but has lacked finishing ability.

“It’s going to be definitely a new chapter in my life,” Studenic said. “I’ve been four years in Jersey. This is new for me. It’s going to be a new opportunity, fresh start. I’m excited about it. … Speed is my biggest advantage. I like to compete, not afraid to get into the net when I go on the wings trying to get into the net.”

The easiest way for Studenic to find his way into the lineup will come on the fourth line with Jacob Peterson and Alexander Radulov. On Saturday, Riley Tufte skated on left wing. Previously, Joel Kiviranta has played there, before he was a healthy scratch in Nashville on Thursday night.

“The position we’re in trying to get in the playoff hunt, it’s not fair to him to throw him out there and say ‘Go play and let’s see what we’ve got,’” Bowness said. “If it’s October, that’s a whole other conversation. Where we are right now, he’s going to have to be patient with us and give us some time to look at him and get him in some team drills.”

Studenic has some ties to the Stars organization, as he was a teammate of AHLers Ben Gleason and Nick Caamano with Hamilton in the Ontario Hockey League. He also played for Slovakia during the World Championship in 2019, when Andrej Sekera was the captain.

“I know Andrej, we played World Championships together,” Studenic said. “He’s a great leader. He right away told me stuff, how it works here, what’s good in the city. I’m happy he’s here, and it’s going to be a bit easier for me.”

Sekera back at practice: Sekera returned to practice on Saturday morning, rejoining the team for the first time since morning skate on Feb. 15 in Colorado. Sekera is currently on long-term injured reserve with “a non-COVID-related viral infection,” but is eligible to return at any time because he’s already missed 10 games and 24 days.

Sekera has not played since Jan. 28 against Washington, and skated on a fourth pairing with Joel Hanley during practice on Saturday morning. Bowness said Sekera would “need a few more practices” before playing in a game again.

Oettinger back in: Bowness said Jake Oettinger would start on Sunday against Buffalo. It will be his 10th start in the last 11 games.

Since he was pulled from back-to-back starts vs. Florida and Montreal, Oettinger is 7-2-1 with a .940 save percentage and 1.71 goals against average.

Stick around: The Stars alumni will play the Red Wings alumni after the Sabres-Stars game on Sunday. Fans in attendance for the Stars game can remain at the American Airlines Center to watch the alumni game.

Here are the full rosters for both teams.

