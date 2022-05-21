Business

StartuprecyclingcompanyinLouisianaofferssolutionforglasswaste

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


Louisiana’sglasswaspilingup,sotwostudentsdecidedtofixit.

May21,2022,1:35PM

•6minread

What’llhappentothisbottleofwineafterit’sbeenfinishedandthrownaway?

That’sthequestionthatFranziskaTrautmannandMaxSteitzsaytheyponderedonenight.Theythoughtaboutthebottle’sdestinytojointheover11milliontonsofglassfatedforalandfill.

TheTulaneUniversityalumnisaytheythencameupwiththeideatoturnthatbottlebackintotheglassthatbirthedit.TwoyearsafterGlassHalfFullNOLAbroughtitsglassrecyclingservicestoNewOrleans,TrautmannandSteitzwentfromcrushingbeerbottlesintheirbackyardtorunningacompanythattheysayhasrecycledover2millionpoundsofglass.

“IwasavictimofthismindsetbeforeIstartedGlassHalfFullNOLA,whichis,‘individualscan’tdoanything.It’slikeallthecorporationsthatneedtochangeandliketheyaretheproblem,’”saidTrautmann.“Thenaftersettingallofthisup,Irealizedhowmuchindividualscando.”

ByturningglassbackintosandGlassHalfFullNOLAdiverts2millionpoundsofbottlesdestinedforlandfills.

ThecompanyisnowgoingviralonTikTokforitssatisfyingglass-crushingvideos.Therecycledglassiscrushedintosandorglasscullet,whicharebrokenglasspieces.Thesandorculletisthensoldforflooring,glassproducts,asgravelfordrivewaysorusedinsandbags,whichisavaluableresourceduringhurricaneseason.

Thecompanyrunsoffofvolunteers,includingTulanescientists.Whiletheprocessisstillintesting,GlassHalfFullsaysrecycledglasscouldpotentiallybeusedtohelprestoreLouisianacoastlinesandothernaturalareas.

It’snotsharp,accordingtoFranTrautmann.Therecycledsandisusedinsandbagsforhurricaneseason.

KatieRussell,aseniorprofessorinTulane’schemicalandbiomolecularengineeringdepartment,saidshewantstohelprestorethecoastlinebecauseNewOrleansisherhome.RussellorganizesstudentvolunteersforGlassHalfFullandsaysshethinksit’simportanttopreservetheporttownasnatureintended.

“Wearetakingaproduct,awasteproductthatwouldbeputintoalandfill.Andinstead,we’reconvertingitintoausefulproductthatcanbeusedtodogoodinthecommunity,”saidRussell.

Russellalsoleadsstudentsinconductingexperimentstoseehowtheglasscanbesafelyusedinnatureandmanufacturing.Louisianalosesafootballfieldworthoflandevery100minutesonaverageduetocoastalrestoration,sothecompanyisfocusedonrestoringland,accordingtoGlassHalfFull.

Thebusinessbeganinabackyardbutincreasingdemandmakesevenitsmassivewarehouseunabletocatchup.

“ThepowerofthisGlassHalfFullfamilyinNewOrleans,Louisiana,isacommunitycomingtogethertoimpartthechangethattheywanted.Whetherthatwasfolksdonatingtime,ormoney,orexpertise.Itreallyisthestoryofacityorastate,acommunitycomingtogethertoimpartthechangethattheywantedtoseehappen,”saidSteitz.

Trautmannsaidshehopesthatotherswillalsostartmakingmoresustainable,smallchoicestohelpprotecttheplanet.Sherecalledthatwhenthebusinessfirststarted,shedidn’tseemuchtractionuntilthewordgotout.

FranTrautmann(left)andMaxSteitz(right)foundedGlassHalfFullNOLAascollegestudentsduringadatenightoverabottleofwine.

“Astwokids,welivedaprettyshelteredlifeinourlittletwo-lanebubble.Andallofasudden,weweregettinginquiriesfromlocalnonprofitsandorganizationsandotherNewOrleanianswhowantedtohelp,”saidTrautmann.“Thatkindoflitthefireunderustokeepgoingandmakethisevenbigger.”

TrautmannandSteizbelievethelittleactionspeopledoeachdaytotakecareoftheplanetarethethingsthatmattermostintheworld.

“Microactionsmakeupthemacro,”saidSteitz.





