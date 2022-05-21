StartuprecyclingcompanyinLouisianaofferssolutionforglasswaste
May21,2022,1:35PM
What’llhappentothisbottleofwineafterit’sbeenfinishedandthrownaway?
That’sthequestionthatFranziskaTrautmannandMaxSteitzsaytheyponderedonenight.Theythoughtaboutthebottle’sdestinytojointheover11milliontonsofglass
TheTulaneUniversityalumnisaytheythencameupwiththeideatoturnthatbottlebackintotheglassthatbirthedit.TwoyearsafterGlassHalfFullNOLAbroughtitsglassrecyclingservicestoNewOrleans,TrautmannandSteitzwentfromcrushingbeerbottlesintheirbackyardtorunningacompanythattheysayhasrecycledover2millionpoundsofglass.
“IwasavictimofthismindsetbeforeIstartedGlassHalfFullNOLA,whichis,‘individualscan’tdoanything.It’slikeallthecorporationsthatneedtochangeandliketheyaretheproblem,’”saidTrautmann.“Thenaftersettingallofthisup,Irealizedhowmuchindividualscando.”
Thecompanyisnow
Thecompanyrunsoffofvolunteers,includingTulanescientists.Whiletheprocessisstillintesting,GlassHalfFullsaysrecycledglasscouldpotentiallybeusedtohelprestoreLouisianacoastlinesandothernaturalareas.
KatieRussell,aseniorprofessorinTulane’schemicalandbiomolecularengineeringdepartment,saidshewantstohelprestorethecoastlinebecauseNewOrleansisherhome.RussellorganizesstudentvolunteersforGlassHalfFullandsaysshethinksit’simportanttopreservetheporttownasnatureintended.
“Wearetakingaproduct,awasteproductthatwouldbeputintoalandfill.Andinstead,we’reconvertingitintoausefulproductthatcanbeusedtodogoodinthecommunity,”saidRussell.
Russellalsoleadsstudentsinconductingexperimentstoseehowtheglasscanbesafelyusedinnatureandmanufacturing.Louisianalosesafootballfieldworthoflandevery100minutesonaverageduetocoastalrestoration,sothecompanyisfocusedonrestoringland,accordingtoGlassHalfFull.
“ThepowerofthisGlassHalfFullfamilyinNewOrleans,Louisiana,isacommunitycomingtogethertoimpartthechangethattheywanted.Whetherthatwasfolksdonatingtime,ormoney,orexpertise.Itreallyisthestoryofacityorastate,acommunitycomingtogethertoimpartthechangethattheywantedtoseehappen,”saidSteitz.
Trautmannsaidshehopesthatotherswillalsostartmakingmoresustainable,smallchoicestohelpprotecttheplanet.Sherecalledthatwhenthebusinessfirststarted,shedidn’tseemuchtractionuntilthewordgotout.
“Astwokids,welivedaprettyshelteredlifeinourlittletwo-lanebubble.Andallofasudden,weweregettinginquiriesfromlocalnonprofitsandorganizationsandotherNewOrleanianswhowantedtohelp,”saidTrautmann.“Thatkindoflitthefireunderustokeepgoingandmakethisevenbigger.”
TrautmannandSteizbelievethelittleactionspeopledoeachdaytotakecareoftheplanetarethethingsthatmattermostintheworld.
“Microactionsmakeupthemacro,”saidSteitz.