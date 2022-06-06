State Attorney to decide if Florida woman, 70, will be charged for shooting, killing suspected intruder

The State Legal professional’s Workplace will determine whether or not or not a 70-year-old woman will face bills for taking photos and killing an alleged dwelling intruder.

Orange County deputies responded to the home of Virginia Morrison on Sunday near Bentwood St. and Farwell Ave. and situated Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, 38, with a gunshot wound. He later died on the hospital.

Morrison instructed FOX 35 Information that she let the individual know she was armed and gave him a chance to walk away. She talked about she tried to hit the individual with a brush, nevertheless he would swat it away.

“I fired a warning shot, instructed him to again off. He simply stored coming. Clean look in his face, so I simply lowered the gun and shot him,” Morrison instructed FOX 35 Information.

RELATED: ‘I’m a fighter’: 70-year-old Florida woman shoots, kills alleged intruder at her dwelling

Orlando lawyer Mike Panella instructed FOX 35 Information that Morrison’s taking photos may fall beneath Florida’s “justifiable use of pressure” regulation which presents protections when someone illegally enters your home.

“So if somebody comes into your home and you do not know who they’re, Florida routinely says we’re presuming you’re in concern.”

He added that investigators will wish to acquire your entire info sooner than a name is made.

Morrison talked about the ordeal has weighed on her.

“I’ve emotions,” she talked about. “I’ve God in my life. That’s my primary factor, questioning if God’s going to forgive me for taking a life. It bothers me.”