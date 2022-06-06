State Attorney to decide if Florida woman, 70, will be charged for shooting, killing suspected intruder

ORLANDO, Fla. – The State Lawyer’s Workplace will decide whether or not a 70-year-old girl will face prices for capturing and killing an alleged house intruder.
Orange County deputies responded to the house of Virginia Morrison on Sunday close to Bentwood St. and Farwell Ave. and located Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, 38, with a gunshot wound. He later died on the hospital.
Morrison advised FOX 35 Information that she let the person know she was armed and gave him an opportunity to stroll away. She mentioned she tried to hit the person with a brush, however he would swat it away.
“I fired a warning shot, advised him to again off. He simply stored coming. Clean look in his face, so I simply lowered the gun and shot him,” Morrison advised FOX 35 Information.
RELATED: ‘I’m a fighter’: 70-year-old Florida girl shoots, kills alleged intruder at her house
Orlando lawyer Mike Panella advised FOX 35 Information that Morrison’s capturing might fall underneath Florida’s “justifiable use of power” regulation which presents protections when somebody illegally enters your private home.
“So if somebody comes into your own home and you do not know who they’re, Florida routinely says we’re presuming you’re in worry.”
He added that investigators might want to collect all the info earlier than a choice is made.
Morrison mentioned the ordeal has weighed on her.
“I’ve emotions,” she mentioned. “I’ve God in my life. That’s my predominant factor, questioning if God’s going to forgive me for taking a life. It bothers me.”