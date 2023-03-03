State Fair of Texas 2023: Big Tex Boot Design contest winner

The State Fair says over 300 designs have been submitted from artists 10 to nearly 80 years outdated.

DALLAS — It’s a brand new yr, new truthful, and now new boots for Big Tex! The State Fair of Texas has introduced the profitable design for the icon’s subsequent pair of kicks.

State Fair officers stated over 300 designs have been submitted for his or her Big Tex Boot Design Contest. Competing artists ranged from ages 10 to 79 years outdated and so they reside around the nation.

Judges then needed to slim down the contest to simply 5 possible choices, which have been then judged by means of the creativity, Texas pleasure illustration, and design for Big Tex’s dimension 96 toes.

The winning design was once created by means of a tender girl from Irving, Texas: 23-year-old Jessica Bonilla.

Bonilla is a North Texas local thru and thru. She’s a certified social employee who were given her bachelor’s and grasp’s levels from the University of North Texas and UT Arlington.

“While I work in the mental health field and substance misuse field, I also run a small business selling my art,” stated Bonilla. “I heard concerning the Big Tex Boot Design Contest, and I in point of fact sought after to problem myself to attract in a brand new taste that I’m no longer as acquainted with.”

Bonilla’s profitable design shall be was fact by means of Lucchese Bootmaker and State Fair.

“Lucchese Bootmaker is venerated to spouse as soon as once more with the State Fair of Texas for the Big Tex Boot Design Contest,” said Lucchese president Doug Kinday. “Jessica’s design highlights the gorgeous and colourful Texas sunsets everyone knows and love, and we will be able to’t wait to peer her imaginative and prescient dropped at lifestyles by means of our bootmakers.”