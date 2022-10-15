State Fair of Texas: Claims of gunfire scares crowd

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a big crowd got here working out of the gate, saying there was an lively shooter.

DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night time as a result of fairgoers attempting to “create chaos” and crowds fearing that pictures had been fired on the fairgrounds, officers say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a big crowd got here working out of the gate round 8:50 p.m.

Video and pictures circulating on social media confirmed individuals working and hiding all through the fairgrounds whereas panicked and uncertain of what was occurring. Other social media customers brazenly claimed to have firsthand heard gunshots on the honest.

But when officers investigated the incident, they decided there was no lively shooter and no pictures had been fired.

There had been additionally no accidents reported, officers mentioned.

Karissa Condoianis, a spokesperson for the honest, advised WFAA that some fairgoers had been “trying to create chaos” by working by way of the fairgrounds.

Shortly after the commotion, the spokesperson mentioned, issues had been again to regular on the halfway and all through the fairgrounds, with individuals once more lining up for rides and meals stalls.