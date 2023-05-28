State Farm to stop offering new home insurance policies in California due to “growing catastrophe exposure”

State Farm announced on Friday that it will no longer be accepting new applications for home and business insurance in California. The company cited an increase in catastrophic events and construction costs as the reason for the decision. In a statement, the insurance company said, “State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market.” The new guideline went into effect on Saturday and includes all business and personal lines property and casualty insurance. However, State Farm’s personal auto insurance policies will not be impacted.

Current customers who have property and casualty insurance with the company will still be served by State Farm’s independent contractor agents and can make claims for property already covered by the company. At least 7,396 wildfires occurred in California in 2021, burning nearly 2.6 million acres of land, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. State Farm was the largest property and casualty insurer in California in 2021, bringing in over $7 billion in premiums but incurring losses of about $4 billion, state data showed.

According to the California Department of Insurance (CDI), insurance companies covering property may be required to cover living expenses such as emergency shelter and food, personal property and valuables, damage to the property and other buildings or structures on it, the removal of trees, shrubs and debris, and water damage not caused by a flood. State Farm said it will continue to work with CDI and evaluate the market over time, indicating that this new policy could change depending on the economy.

State Farm’s decision to stop or limit property insurance coverage in California due to the increase in wildfires and state regulations is not new. American International Group (AIG) also notified thousands in California last year that their policies would not be renewed. In a statement, State Farm said, “It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength. We will continue to evaluate our approach based on changing market conditions.”

CDI told News in a statement on Saturday that State Farm’s decision is the result of uncontrollable factors, and does not affect the decisions of other insurance companies in the state. “While insurance companies prioritize their short-term financial goals, the long-term goal of the Department of Insurance is protecting consumers,” the statement said. “The factors driving State Farm’s decision are beyond our control, including climate change, reinsurance costs affecting the entire insurance industry, and global inflation.”

Last year, CDI enacted a new state policy which requires insurers to provide insurance discounts for homeowners and businesses that take actions to reduce fire danger around their structures.

