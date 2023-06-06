State Gets Win in Immigration Fight | Headlines

Florida

State Gets Win in Immigration Fight

June 6, 2023
posting


TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court docket in Atlanta has dominated in desire of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody through holding in position the ruling that blocked the Biden management’s immigration insurance policies. The panel of the eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden management’s request for a keep of 2 rulings through U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, who declared the insurance policies violated federal legislation.

