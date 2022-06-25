State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

The candidate, a Dallas officer named Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a public servant to do away with marketing campaign indicators belonging to a runoff opponent he beat.
MCKINNEY, Texas — The above video initially aired on March 31, 2022.
A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on prices of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.
The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to do away with his main opponent’s marketing campaign indicators whereas within the throes of a good main runoff in February.
Frazier is a former McKinney council member and had till Friday been an energetic member of the Dallas Police Department assigned to the Marshal Fugitive Task Force. Sources with the Dallas Police Department confirmed to WFAA that Frazier has been positioned on administrative depart within the wake of his turning himself in.
Frazier — with the public assist of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and state House Speaker Dade Phelan — gained his Republican main runoff in May, defeating Paul Chabot with 64 % of the vote.
His lawyer, Robert Rogers, launched an announcement denying the fees towards his consumer.
“Fred Frazier has been a dedicated public servant for 27 years,” Rogers wrote.
“As a police officer, he has arrested hundreds and hundreds of violent felons. This accusation that a public servant impersonated another public servant with less power and responsibilities defies logic and will not hold up in court.”
Frazier’s marketing campaign additionally responded with a quote:
“Last month, Paul Chabot lost the primary runoff by a margin of 27 points. It was the fifth time he has lost an election. Now, Chabot is trying to overturn the results of that election by bringing trumped-up complaints to law enforcement and testifying before a grand jury. Frederick Frazier is looking forward to having the opportunity to defend himself in court, where we are confident that jurors will see through Chabot’s lies in the same way that voters have five times before.”
An investigation into Frazier was first launched by the Texas Rangers after Chabot filed a police report in McKinney following the theft of a few of his marketing campaign indicators.
Chabot informed WFAA on the time that he was shocked to obtain a name from a supervisor of a Walmart positioned off of Virginia Parkway in McKinney.
The retailer supervisor, per Chabot, mentioned that somebody had been within the retailer and, after figuring out themselves as a code compliance officer with the City of McKinney, requested that Walmart name Chabot’s camp to take away Chabot’s marketing campaign indicators close to the enterprise as a result of they had been supposedly out of compliance.
Chabot informed WFAA he believed his indicators had been in compliance, and that he went to McKinney City Hall to verify as a lot with town supervisor upon listening to the criticism.
“The city manager told me that no code compliance officer was ever sent to the Walmart, and said my signs were fine,” Chabot mentioned.
Two days later, Chabot mentioned a four-foot-by-eight-foot marketing campaign signal of his was stolen on the Walmart, at which level he proceeded to file a police report concerning the theft and the alleged code compliance officer.
House District 61 was beforehand generally known as House District 70. It makes up a big a part of Collin County, together with components of McKinney and Frisco.
Frazier faces Democrat Sheena King within the upcoming November election.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link