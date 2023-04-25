State lawmakers discuss measures designed to provide justice to crime victims | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are looking to provide justice to victims of crimes like drug overdoses and domestic violence.

Illinois Senate Republicans discussed six measures focused on reducing fentanyl deaths, protecting victims of domestic abuse, driving under the influence, and childcare center threats.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said victims had been left with no help for too long.

“Over the last several years, Illinois has seen policies and proposals that prioritize criminals while seemingly making victims out to be second-class citizens. This is wrong,” Fowler said during a virtual news conference Monday. “When we talk about crime, all too often, the focus is on those who commit crimes rather than on the victims most impacted by it. Victims need justice. Families need justice, and that’s what we are here to talk about today.”

Fentanyl poisoning has been an increasing issue throughout the state as some have fallen victim to the drug, which only takes about a grain of salt to be lethal.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said Senate Bill 1086 would help victims’ families cope with their family member’s death by attempting to remove the stigma fentanyl victims face.

“When someone uses the term overdose, many people immediately assume that the person who suffered from it was intentionally taking the substance, but that is not what we are seeing here with fentanyl,” Rezin said. “These are victims of someone else’s conscious decision to add poison to something else without their knowledge.”

Illinois has a one-size-fits-all policy on prosecuting domestic abusers, said state Sen. Terri Byrant, R-Murphysboro. She is hoping to change that with Senate Bill 1976.

“That is why Senate Bill 1976 seeks to create a new offense of domestic assault, to cover situations where someone engaged in conduct that places any family or household member in reasonable apprehension of great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement,” Bryant said.

Senate Bill 1405 creates a new sentencing provision for aggravated driving under the influence where a victim is killed or severely injured. State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said the measure is named after a woman who a drunk driver killed.

“In Springfield, Lindsey Sharp and her child were hit by a drunk driver while walking in a parking lot. Not only did that little boy have to watch his mother die, but he also suffered significant injuries,” said McClure. “Unfortunately, the perpetrator could only be punished for the death of Lindsey and not for injuring her son. My legislation would ensure that all victims receive justice.”

Republicans also discussed Senate Bill 1968, which would make it a felony to threaten a childcare institution or daycare center building with violence.

Illinois Democrats also have discussed ways of providing victims of certain crimes with support. State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, last week met with the Alliance for Safety and Justice Team to urge lawmakers to prioritize the victims and not the criminals.

“We need action. You act by making sure you hold the individuals who are harming our communities accountable,” Sims said. “Don’t blame the survivors for being victimized in their own homes. We need to eradicate the individuals who are stripping and harming our communities.”