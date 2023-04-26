State lawmakers take up catalytic converter thefts as the crime continues to shake up Texas drivers

In contemporary years, there was an important build up in catalytic converter thefts in towns all through Texas, prompting the state Legislature to take motion in contrast rising crime. While catalytic converters play crucial position in filtering out damaging exhaust emissions, the treasured metals contained inside them lead them to a wonderful goal for thieves.

In 2019, the Austin Police Department investigated simply 27 catalytic converter thefts for the whole yr. But in the first 3 months of 2022, they investigated a staggering 271. The Castillos, who are living in Pflugerville, had the catalytic converter stolen from their Class C camper whilst it was once parked in an RV garage lot. Sadly, they weren’t on my own as many others at the facility have been additionally focused.

The Castillos tried to promote their camper, however earlier than they may discover a purchaser, it was once hit once more. “The day before we tried to trade in the Class C, we went to turn the fridge on, and it was missing again. So it was just a few months later – it happened twice,” stated Kristen Castillo.

The Castillos in the long run bought a brand new camper that required a truck or SUV to pull it, as this style didn’t have a catalytic converter beneath it, making it a much less sexy goal for thieves whilst in garage. The frequency of those crimes has led state lawmakers to introduce a number of expenses geared toward cracking down on catalytic converter thefts. SB 224, for instance, would make this sort of robbery a criminal offense, giving prosecutors the discretion to higher examine and prosecute offenders. The Texas Senate has authorized SB 224, and it now awaits approval in the House.

As catalytic converter thefts turn out to be a extra prevalent factor, it is vital for automobile house owners to take steps to save you robbery. Parking in well-lit spaces, engraving a serial quantity onto the converter, and putting in an alarm device are only some measures that may assist mitigate the chance of robbery. By taking those precautions and supporting legislative efforts to fight the downside, Texans can assist safeguard their automobiles towards catalytic converter robbery.

