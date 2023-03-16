State of Colorado paying $14k hiring bonuses for nurses | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Department of Human Services is recruiting nurses and providing $14,000 sign-on bonuses for nurses to paintings within the state’s two psychiatric hospitals in Denver and Pueblo.

The state cited a 2021 labor study carried out via Mercer that projected 900,000 nurses would go away the occupation and employers would wish to rent 1.1 million nurses via 2026. If the 2021 call for for nurses used to be maintained, states would have a scarcity of 100,000 nurses via 2026, the find out about mentioned.

The wage levels posted for the Colorado Department of Human Services nursing jobs vary from $94,380 to $152,976 for a director of nursing to $38.93 an hour ($80,974 a yr) for a registered nurse, no longer together with the $14,000 hiring bonus, in step with the county’s website online.

“Many people hear ‘human services’ and think of programs like child welfare and food assistance,” mentioned Colorado DHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes in a media liberate. “While we do provide those services, we are also a healthcare organization. We serve Coloradans every day at our mental health hospitals, nursing homes, care facilities and youth centers.”

Compensation for a nurses can range very much because of their top call for and the quantity of additional time they are able to earn. For the town of Denver, for instance, registered nurses had a median gross pay of $73,252 in 2022, in step with town information. An complex registered nurse in Denver made $161,838 in 2022.

In different states, the call for for nurses can result in a lot upper salaries. A town of San Francisco nurse compiled 2,110 through the years hours in 2022. That nurse had a base wage of $184,507 however ended up having a gross pay of $513,294 partly because of $315,889 in additional time.