State Rep From Plano Sued For Defamation Over Opposition To Texit Bill

On April 19, 2023, a peculiar interplay came about within the Capitol development in Austin. During a space invoice listening to, State Representative Jeff Leach from Plano was once served with understand of a defamation lawsuit towards him.

After Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report broke the news on Wednesday morning, Current Revolt shared a 42-second video of the incident. The video presentations a person who signed as much as testify all the way through the invoice listening to it sounds as if below false pretenses, most effective to expose he was once a procedure server there to ship a quotation understand to Rep. Leach.

“I’m actually a representative of the National Process Service,” mentioned the person after Leach requested him to verify he was once there to testify at the invoice. “You have 20 days from today to contact Parker County clerk’s office,” he added ahead of status as much as serve Leach the attention.

The defamation lawsuit towards Leach was once filed via Morgan McComb, whose Twitter bio describes her as, “A TRUE Conservative TX Grassroots Leader, Mom & Patriot Community RE-Organizer. Rescues horses. God Guns Guts and Glory!”

McComb, who consistent with the lawsuit is “a member of the Texas Nationalist Movement, an organization dedicated to seeing Texas return to being an independent nation through a legal process starting with placing a referendum on the ballot”, is now suing Leach for $250,000 alleging defamation.

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Texan presentations the struggle arose because of an interplay between Rep. Leach and McComb referring to HB 3596, often referred to as the Texit invoice which requires a statewide, non-binding referendum as to whether Texas will have to secede from the U.S.

In early March, Leach expressed his opposition to HB 3596 via calling it a “reckless, seditious and treasonous bill” on Twitter. McComb responded “@leachfortexas Are you accusing me of treasonous sedition? A person who is tired of living under the boot of the federal govt. Texans who love this state?” to which Leach responded in turn, “If you believe Texas should secede from the United States of American# – then yes. Unequivocally yes.”

According to the Dallas Observer, McComb was once arrested in October 2020 for allegedly making a Facebook account the usage of the identify and picture of a rival Republican marketing campaign operative in Frisco. In 2021 she was once indicted on a fee of on-line impersonation, despite the fact that the case remains to be pending.

As if this tale wasn’t convoluted sufficient, McComb’s lawyer, Paul Davis from Frisco, has been making rounds within the news previously for the affect his involvement within the Jan sixth Capitol riots has had in his personal lifestyles. According to the Insider, Davis mentioned his fianceé left him two weeks after his shuttle to Washington and buddies minimize ties with him. “Everything that I’d worked hard for 10 years evaporated overnight,” he mentioned. However, he doesn’t consider he did the rest improper and stands via his determination of collaborating within the revolt.

In regards to the defamation lawsuit towards Leach, Davis informed The Texan “Rep. Leach has made it clear in his statements on Twitter that he values unconditional loyalty to an oppressive federal government over Texans’ rights to freedom and self-government as guaranteed by the Texas Constitution.”

Leach issued a observation on Thursday afternoon in accordance with the lawsuit, announcing “Needless to say, the claims are entirely without merit and I intend on fighting back — and doing so vigorously. As Chairman of the Texas House Judiciary Committee — I know first-hand that the Texas Justice system works to ensure justice and to safeguard our Constitutional liberties and freedoms. And I am confident that this case will be no different. This will be my only statement on this matter and any future inquiries will be directed to my counsel.”

Related