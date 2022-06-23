State report: Texas environmental agency “reluctant” to regulate industry

Sign up for The Brief, our each day e-newsletter that retains readers up to pace on essentially the most important Texas news.
Texas lawmakers heard from dozens of Texans on Wednesday who pleaded with them to repair the state’s environmental agency, which they mentioned is failing to scale back air pollution of their neighborhoods.
At a listening to on a report evaluating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s effectiveness, Texans as younger as 9 and as outdated as 80 testified that the agency had not adequately responded to their environmental or well being considerations.
From Hill Country river air pollution to concrete batch crops in Houston to smog in city areas, residents from throughout the state spent hours telling lawmakers about environmental issues of their communities and complaining that the agency isn’t doing its job regulating the industry.
“We’ve been taught that pollution is not good for our health and growing brains, so I wonder why TCEQ keeps permitting plants that pollute our air and water,” mentioned Natalie Diamond, 9, of Gunter, who testified after her mom, who advocates for clear air of their group.
The public testimony adopted a presentation and report by the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission employees that mentioned TCEQ’s commissioners have turn out to be “reluctant regulators” and that confusion and misperceptions about how the agency operates have created “a concerning level of distrust” of the agency.
“The Sunset Commission Staff report says there needs to be a change in the perception and appearance that the TCEQ works for industry,” mentioned Houston resident Gloria Rubac, 75. “That’s not a perception. It is a fact that TCEQ does favor industry. They favor corporations over our health.”
The Sunset Commission evaluates state businesses’ effectiveness and makes suggestions to state lawmakers as to which legal guidelines might have to change to enhance them. The final time TCEQ was evaluated was greater than a decade in the past.
The employees discovered that TCEQ commissioners, at instances, inspired the industry to “self police,” deferred arduous selections to employees and flagged a number of transparency issues that, within the report’s evaluation, have contributed to an general public mistrust of the agency.
“The commissioners’ lack of visibility in and ownership of TCEQ decision making has only inspired further frustration and distrust among both the regulated community and environmental advocates,” the report mentioned.
Sunset employees recommends larger transparency
Sunset employees really helpful that the agency add a brand new assembly for high-profile allow functions earlier within the course of, change the way in which the agency evaluates firms’ compliance historical past, require extra public decision-making by commissioners and make information extra accessible on-line, amongst different suggestions.
“The concern that we heard from the public is that by the time they’re having the meeting, the TCEQ has already said the permit as drafted is appropriate,” mentioned Robert Romig, who wrote the chief abstract of the Sunset Commission’s report.
But few of these suggestions appeared palatable to state lawmakers serving on the Sunset Committee, who pushed again on the report’s discovering that the general public didn’t belief the agency and raised considerations that including a brand new assembly to the allow evaluation course of would pressure an already under-resourced agency.
State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, questioned the discovering that the industry was sad with the environmental agency, and state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, mentioned the Sunset employees suggestions would improve the price to do enterprise in Texas.
“We will see more bureaucracy,” Clardy mentioned. “More regulation is going to be more expensive for individuals and companies.”
Democrat lawmakers from Houston who attended the listening to emphasised the disproportionate impression of air pollution on communities of coloration and characterised experiences with the agency as irritating and infrequently fruitless.
“Our experience is that unfortunately the TCEQ rubber stamps these applications,” mentioned state Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston. “[Texas] has neutered our local governments from allowing them to regulate these industries.”
State Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, mentioned probably the most irritating points of TCEQ conferences is that the permits are already drafted and might’t be simply modified no matter what the general public tells the agency.
“What’s the point of a public meeting?” he requested, including that he helps the Sunset employees’s advice of holding public conferences earlier within the course of.
In a letter responding to the report, TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker wrote that the agency “questions some of the word choices and opinions” within the report, however welcomed the chance to enhance. The TCEQ mentioned it agreed with lots of the Sunset Commission’s suggestions, together with extra transparency, particularly in bettering its web site.
During committee testimony, TCEQ Commissioner Jon Niermann mentioned he needs the agency to be higher. “We want to do a better job of communicating with the public,” he mentioned. “We want to be more transparent.”
But he additionally mentioned a few of the Sunset employees’s suggestions — together with altering the agency’s compliance historical past components to require the agency to embrace minor violations when contemplating issuing permits — could be a “more heavy-handed or punitive” method. Such adjustments, he mentioned, would require more cash and employees.
The committee’s chair, state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, mentioned lawmakers have some considerations concerning the Sunset Commission’s report, however would work to higher the agency.
“I respect the report,” he mentioned. “There are certain areas people have concerns about, and I have concern about, but I think we are all going to view it in the light of our responsibility to fellow Texans to make sure that this regulatory agency is tuned up.”
Houston residents testify about air pollution in communities of coloration
Around 100 residents from Houston attended the Wednesday listening to — many boarded buses as early as 4:30 a.m. Wednesday — to discuss their frustration with the agency’s allowing of concrete batch crops and different industrial air pollution in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods.
The agency’s permits for concrete batch crops turned a degree of competition in the course of the listening to: Democratic lawmakers peppered Niermann with questions concerning the agency’s decision-making course of.
The amenities pollute the air with particulate matter, which will increase the danger of bronchial asthma assaults and cardiac arrest if an excessive amount of is inhaled, in accordance to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Residents close to such crops — usually inbuilt areas populated by communities of coloration — additionally complain concerning the noise and visitors from heavy vehicles driving by their neighborhoods.
TCEQ regulates the air air pollution and water runoff from the crops, however cities and native entities regulate different points, together with the place the plant is allowed to find and the way a lot noise it may possibly make. Outside of cities the place there are few zoning laws, residents say crops have sprung up close to their properties, parks and church buildings.
Niermann mentioned he believes the situation of batch crops is decided by economics and the necessity for providers, and disputed some Democrats’ evaluation that the agency’s allowing selections might be racist.
“I do not relish in permitting a concrete batch plant next to a school, but we don’t choose the site,” Niermann mentioned. “That decision belongs with the business owner.”
He mentioned the TCEQ has by no means executed an evaluation as to whether or not there’s a correlation between race and air pollution sources.
During public testimony — which lasted 4 hours — Black and Latino residents referred to as on legislators to require the agency to be extra accountable to the general public.
“Listen to the people that have come to you today and continue to come,” mentioned Sandra Harper Scott, 66, a Houston resident who lives in Acres Homes. She mentioned her group has handled a number of concrete batch crops and different industrial websites that contribute to unhealthy air high quality. “We have asked you, begged you, to help. This House has to help us.”
