State senator says progress was made on gun safety legislation

AUSTIN, Texas — State Senator Roland Gutierrez entered the 88th Texas Legislature with top hopes for gun safety legislation, following the Uvalde bloodbath. However, Gutierrez expressed sadness once we requested him without delay on Inside Texas Politics about what lawmakers had performed this consultation to make study rooms more secure for our children. “Very little. The money is simply not enough. We would need $10 billion to have a significant impact. And the 8,000 campuses that we have, there is not enough money out there. Audits and studies. Come on. That’s not really it,” he stated all through an emotional interview.

Gutierrez was acutely aware of what he was up towards with management and his Republican colleagues. Despite the loss of progress because the legislature enters its ultimate hours, Gutierrez highlighted some progress, particularly within the Texas House. “For the first time, a bill was heard on one of these issues, which is to raise the age limit to access an AR-15. There had never been in my time here, since 2008, a positive gun safety bill heard in a committee room,” the Democrat advised us.

HB 2744 even were given two Republican votes to advance it to the overall chamber. Gutierrez stated this has been an emotional consultation for him and he continues to steadily talk over with the Uvalde group, which is positioned within his district. “This, to me, is the most important issue that’s facing our country. I’ll figure out the politics and what’s going forward in my life down the road,” stated Gutierrez. “But I’m going to keep talking about this because this is bigger than inflation. It’s bigger than anything. If you don’t have your child, nothing matters.”