State to call final witnesses in trial for Florida woman accused of killing husband

The state is predicted to call its final witnesses in the homicide trial of Danielle Redlick. She’s accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Michael Redlick, at their Winter Park house in 2019.

If the state wraps up its case early, we might begin listening to from protection witnesses and presumably the defendant herself as she is claiming self-defense in the case.

On Monday, Danielle and Micheal Redlick’s 18-year-old daughter took the stand. FOX 35 News realized she informed the jury the couple had a giant battle the night time earlier than her father died. Several different witnesses took the stand Monday, going via the whole lot from emails exchanged between the couple, to exhibiting the bloody crime scene.

Their daughter mentioned she stayed at a buddy’s home the night time her father died, however days later when she requested her mom what occurred, she mentioned Redlick informed her that he had a coronary heart assault.

MORE NEWS: Former WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida on DUI cost

Danielle is accused of stabbing Michael to demise, wanting out of their 14-year marriage. A DNA knowledgeable mentioned three out of 4 knives on the scene had Michael’s DNA on them.

Also known as to the stand was a toddler protecting investigator, who interviewed Redlick and her youngsters after it occurred in 2019 at their Winter Park house. She mentioned Redlick informed her that Michael stabbed himself to demise whereas she hid in the toilet.

“She just opened the bathroom door and then went out,” Tarolyn Tucker mentioned on the stand. “She just saw a trail of blood from the bathroom to the living room. She just followed the trail of blood to the living room.”

Redlick’s attorneys say she stabbed her husband in self-defense. Michael was her stepfather earlier than for the 2 married. They had two youngsters collectively.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it in the reside participant above.

