State to fund public safety office in Atlanta’s Buckhead community | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Per week after state lawmakers killed a suggestion to de-annex and incorporate a portion of Atlanta as Buckhead City, state leaders introduced they plan to fund a state patrol office in the community.

Last week, the state Senate voted 33-23 in opposition to Senate Bill 114, which might have allowed citizens of the proposed Buckhead City to vote at the measure in November 2024. This week, House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, introduced the proposed fiscal 2024 funds will come with just about $1.3 million for the state patrol’s “satellite post.”

“This new state patrol office will improve the ability of our state troopers to respond to incidents along and inside the northern perimeter,” Burns stated in a press release. “It will also increase the visibility of our state law enforcement in this densely-populated area.”

Burns stated the “new facility is not meant to supplant the City of Atlanta’s police department” however “allow for better coordination and cooperation between local and state law enforcement when it comes to serving our residents and visitors.”

The cash will permit the Department of Public Safety to achieve “mission-appropriate space” and furnish the ability. The satellite tv for pc post will accommodate up to 20 present soldiers from the state patrol’s motor unit and a DUI process pressure.

A transfer to incorporate the Buckhead community won momentum in the previous few years, with citizens elevating considerations about public safety. A identical measure additionally failed all over the remaining consultation.

The House Appropriations Committee is ready to get started taking into account the House’s model of the fiscal 2024 funds, which budget the state executive beginning July 1, on Wednesday.