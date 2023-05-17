Florida

State Turns Up Heat on School District

May 16, 2023



The State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to officers of Escambia County to execute a freelance with a charter-school corporate to perform a center college this is suffering. Failure to agree to this ultimatum might consequence within the state withholding the pay of the district superintendent and school-board participants. The State Board of Education held a distinct assembly to speak about the “turnaround plan” for Warrington Middle School, with the Escambia district in negotiations with Charter Schools USA.

