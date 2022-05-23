State’s first presumptive case reported in Broward County – Sun Sentinel

Front Page

May 23, 2022
Florida’s first presumptive case of monkeypox was identified on Sunday. And health officials say it’s in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County said the case is related to international travel and that the person remains in isolation. The department said it has not identified any additional cases.

Health officials are conducting investigations to notify any possible exposures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also investigating the case.

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin. (AP)

On Friday, the CDC issued an health advisory after individual cases of monkeypox were found in Massachusetts and New York. Since May 14, clusters of monkeypox have been reported globally, according to the Florida Department of Health.

People who have received the smallpox vaccine likely have cross-protection against monkeypox, the Florida Department of Health said, adding that the risk of exposure remains low because “human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with lesion materials, or indirect contact with lesion materials through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing.”

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox. As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America in 2022, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease’s spread in developed countries. (CDC via AP) (AP)

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

