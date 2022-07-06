Statewide amber alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide amber alert for a missing teenage girl on Tuesday night.

According to FDLE, 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was final seen on July 2 in Jupiter, Florida, on 4th Street. Reyes-Hernandez is described as a 5’4″ tall, White-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

FDLE said Reyes-Hernandez might be in the company of Oliver Ramos, a 5’7″ White-Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramos was final seen sporting white lengthy sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, mild blue denims with rips, black socks, and black and gold sandals.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

FDLE officers stated the 2 may be touring in a darkish coloured minivan with tinted home windows.

If you will have any information on the whereabouts of this baby please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.