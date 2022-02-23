Stats Suggest Bucs Defense Was Damn Good – JoeBucsFan.com

February 23rd, 2022

Now if Joe were to ask you straight up if you thought the Bucs defense was any good last year, if you were honest, you’d probably say, “They were OK.”

Too often the Bucs pass defense struggled and as we saw, if not for turnovers against the Rams the Bucs likely would have been blown out. The defense also nearly gave away the overtime win over the Bills as the defense folded in the second half.

There were other games where the defense did not shine. The win over Dallas to open the season. The WTF game. And of course the loss to the slimy Saints on the road.

But damn if the stats don’t suggest another story. The Bucs led the NFL in quarterback hits and in takeaways.

Well, here is another stat that shows the Bucs were not that far off on defense. The defense not just created takeaways, but helped set the offense up to score points on those takeaways. The Bucs were third in the NFL in point differential off of takeaways/

So if the Bucs led the league or were one of the league leaders in so many defensive-related stats does Joe think the defense was just, well, OK last year?

You know what all these stats tell Joe? That the Bucs are not far off from having another dominant defensive season in 2022.