Watch the results for the Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio mayor races here KPRC Click2Houston can be viewed to check the outcome of the elections for the mayors of Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
Stay Updated on the Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio Mayoral Election Results on KPRC Click2Houston
Watch the results for the Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio mayor races here KPRC Click2Houston can be viewed to check the outcome of the elections for the mayors of Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.