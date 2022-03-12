Steelers 2022 NFL offseason tracker: Pittsburgh signs first in-house free agent ahead of new league year

It is a large offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Together with the pursuit of discovering Ben Roethlisberger’s doable successor, the Steelers additionally must strengthen a number of areas of their group after a 9-7-1 marketing campaign that ended with a loss to the Chiefs within the wild-card spherical. Thankfully for Steelers followers, their group has the draft picks and wage cap area to make the required strikes to compete for an AFC North division title in 2022.

Pittsburgh will look so as to add to a roster that features Defensive Participant of the Yr T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Professional Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Professional Minkah Fitzpatrick, Professional Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Professional Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, working again Najee Harris, and tight finish Pat Freiermuth, amongst others. These gamers every performed an integral position within the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 whereas additionally extending Mike Tomlin’s file of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to start his teaching profession. These gamers should proceed to play at a excessive stage if Tomlin is to achieve his 16th non-losing season this upcoming season.

This in case your one-stop information to all the pieces Steelers offseason associated. All through the following a number of months, we’ll present up-to-date information, updates and evaluation of any notable information concerning the black and gold. Under, we’ve recognized the positions the Steelers most have to deal with this offseason. Additionally included beneath are key offseason dates in addition to Pittsburgh’s in-house free brokers.

Crew wants

QB, OL, DL, CB, WR, SS

Quarterback is the place that has generated essentially the most headlines this offseason. Click here if you happen to’d prefer to learn a deep dive on the present state of the Steelers’ quarterback scenario. Whereas most of it is going to be sorted out over the following a number of months, one factor we already know is that Mason Rudolph is the front-runner to be the Steelers’ beginning quarterback when the season begins. Rudolph should beat out two different quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins and a veteran or rookie.

Dan Moore Jr., Kendrick Green, Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner can be again within the fold on the offensive line subsequent season. Pittsburgh will nearly actually add depth to the unit this offseason through the draft in addition to in free company. The identical may be stated for his or her defensive position after the unit allowed essentially the most speeding yards within the NFL in 2021.

Cam Sutton will reprise his position as certainly one of Pittsburgh’s two beginning cornerbacks, however the Steelers have questions because it pertains to who will play reverse Sutton. Joe Haden, who’s slated to enter free company, has stated that he wish to finish his profession in Pittsburgh. Ahkello Witherspoon, who led the Steelers in interceptions this previous season, can also be anticipated to enter free company.

Talking of in-house free brokers, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are all anticipated to check the market. Whereas every participant may return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers are anticipated so as to add to their receiving corps in free company and through the draft. Kevin Colbert would absolutely love to finish his 22-year run because the Steelers’ common supervisor by serving to choose one other nice wideout.

Whereas he has performed effectively in a complementary position to Fitzpatrick, former first-round choose Terrell Edmunds can also be slated to enter free company. If Edmunds indicators elsewhere, this can create a reasonably vital want at sturdy security.

Key upcoming dates

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Mix from Indianapolis

March 8: Groups have till this date to franchise tag gamers.

March 16: Free company formally begins at four p.m. EST

April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft

Unrestricted in-house free brokers

S Terrell Edmunds

RG Trai Turner

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

CB Joe Haden

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

WR James Washington

CB Arthur Maulet

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

IDL Montravius Adams

TE Eric Ebron

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

EDGE Taco Charlton

C B.J. Finney

RB Kalen Ballage

S Miles Killebrew — Re-signed to a two-year, $4M contract

QB Josh Dobbs

Stories, rumors and updates