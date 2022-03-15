Steelers 2022 NFL offseason tracker: Pittsburgh signs Mitch Tribusky, plus more free agent news

This can be a massive offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Together with the pursuit of discovering Ben Roethlisberger’s attainable successor, the Steelers additionally should strengthen a number of areas of their workforce after a 9-7-1 marketing campaign that ended with a loss to the Chiefs within the wild-card spherical. Luckily for Steelers followers, their workforce has the draft picks and wage cap house to make the required strikes to compete for an AFC North division title in 2022.
Pittsburgh will look so as to add to a roster that features Defensive Participant of the Yr T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Professional Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Professional Minkah Fitzpatrick, Professional Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Professional Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, operating again Najee Harris, and tight finish Pat Freiermuth, amongst others. These gamers every performed an integral position within the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 whereas additionally extending Mike Tomlin’s report of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to start his teaching profession. These gamers should proceed to play at a excessive degree if Tomlin is to achieve his 16th non-losing season this upcoming season.
This in case your one-stop information to the whole lot Steelers offseason associated. All through the following a number of months, we’ll present up-to-date information, updates and evaluation of any notable information relating to the black and gold. Under, we have recognized the positions the Steelers most have to deal with this offseason. Additionally included beneath are key offseason dates in addition to Pittsburgh’s in-house free brokers.
Group wants
Quarterback is the place that has generated essentially the most headlines this offseason. Click on right here if you would like to learn a deep dive on the present state of the Steelers’ quarterback scenario. Whereas most of it is going to be sorted out over the following a number of months, one factor we already know is that Mason Rudolph is the front-runner to be the Steelers’ beginning quarterback when the season begins. Rudolph should beat out two different quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins and a veteran or rookie.
Dan Moore Jr., Kendrick Inexperienced, Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner can be again within the fold on the offensive line subsequent season. Pittsburgh will virtually definitely add depth to the unit this offseason through the draft in addition to in free company. The identical might be mentioned for his or her line of defense after the unit allowed essentially the most speeding yards within the NFL in 2021.
Cam Sutton will reprise his position as one in every of Pittsburgh’s two beginning cornerbacks, however the Steelers have questions because it pertains to who will play reverse Sutton. Joe Haden, who’s slated to enter free company, has mentioned that he wish to finish his profession in Pittsburgh. Ahkello Witherspoon, who led the Steelers in interceptions this previous season, can be anticipated to enter free company.
Talking of in-house free brokers, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are all anticipated to check the market. Whereas every participant may return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers are anticipated so as to add to their receiving corps in free company and through the draft. Kevin Colbert would absolutely love to finish his 22-year run because the Steelers’ basic supervisor by serving to choose one other nice wideout.
Whereas he has performed properly in a complementary position to Fitzpatrick, former first-round choose Terrell Edmunds can be slated to enter free company. If Edmunds indicators elsewhere, this may create a fairly important want at sturdy security.
Key upcoming dates
- March 1-7: NFL Scouting Mix from Indianapolis
- March 8: Groups have till this date to franchise tag gamers.
- March 16: Free company formally begins at four p.m. EST
- April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft
Free agent signing reviews
QB Mitchell Trubisky
OL Mason Cole
Unrestricted in-house free brokers
S Terrell Edmunds
RG Trai Turner
RT Chukwuma Okorafor — Re-signed to a thee-year contract
CB Joe Haden
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
WR James Washington
CB Arthur Maulet — Re-signed to a two-year contract
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
IDL Montravius Adams
TE Eric Ebron
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
EDGE Taco Charlton
C B.J. Finney
RB Kalen Ballage
S Miles Killebrew — Re-signed to a two-year, $4M contract
QB Josh Dobbs
Reviews, rumors and updates
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL