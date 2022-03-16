Steelers adding two veteran offensive linemen: James Daniels, Mason Cole to sign three-year deals, per report

A busy Monday for the Steelers included the signing of a veteran offensive linemen, with the crew planning to signal former Cardinals and Vikings offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On Tuesday, the second day of the NFL‘s authorized tampering interval, Pittsburgh signed one other offensive lineman, former Bears middle/guard James Daniels, to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, according to NFL Community.

The 97th total choose within the 2018 NFL Draft, Cole has seen time at each guard positions in addition to at middle throughout his four-year NFL profession. He has 39 profession begins beneath his belt that embody seven begins throughout his solely season with the Vikings. Cole spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals, the place he made 32 begins that included 16 begins at middle throughout his rookie season.

Cole performed collegiately at Michigan, the place he was a four-year letterman and a three-time All-Large Ten honoree. Primarily a left sort out in school, Cole made 51 consecutive begins for the Wolverines that included 13 at middle. In 2014, he grew to become the primary true freshman in program historical past to start out a season opener.

The 24-year-old Daniels spent the primary 4 years of his profession with the Bears, the place he made 49 begins in 55 video games. Daniels began in every of Chicago’s 17 video games final yr after being sidelined for 12 video games with a torn pec muscle in 2020.

Daniels was the 39th total choose within the 2018 NFL Draft. He made 23 begins at middle throughout his last two seasons at Iowa earlier than making the transfer to left guard upon his arrival in Chicago.

Pittsburgh has additionally re-signed veteran offensive sort out Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year, $29.5 million deal that features $20.5 million assured. Okorafor re-signed with the Steelers regardless of reportedly receiving curiosity from different golf equipment.

Together with Okorafor, the Steelers’ beginning offensive line included two rookies in left sort out Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green, who was switched from middle to protect late within the season. The beginning lineup additionally consisted of proper guard Trai Turner, who was signed late within the 2021 offseason following David DeCastro’s abrupt retirement. Turner is slated to enter free company on March 16.

The Steelers’ offensive line was the middle of intense criticism for a lot of the 2021 season. Whereas they by no means developed right into a top-tier unit, the road confirmed indicators of development because the season progressed. They made sufficient holes to assist Najee Harris end fourth within the NFL with 1,200 dashing yards. The unit did sufficient to maintain Ben Roethlisberger comparatively wholesome for his last season, which included a shock playoff berth after a 1-Three begin.

Pittsburgh’s largest splash of the tampering interval was the information that they are signing former Bears Professional Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. Trubisky, who spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo, will compete with Mason Rudolph to be the Steelers’ beginning quarterback for the 2022 marketing campaign.