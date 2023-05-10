Steelers grant defensive back Arthur Maulet his requested release after reported contract dispute

On Wednesday, veteran defensive back Arthur Maulet was once granted his request to be launched by means of the Pittsburgh Steelers, consistent with the staff’s announcement. This is a unprecedented scenario as it’s strange to peer a participant voluntarily make a choice to check the open marketplace this overdue into the low season. NFL media studies state that the explanation why Maulet requested for his release was once because of a distinction of opinion referring to his contract.

Maulet was once coming into his 2d yr on a two-year contract extension price $3.825 million. His base wage for the season was once set to be $1.79 million with a $2.29 million cap hit.

Maulet expressed his sentiments on his Instagram web page on Wednesday by means of pronouncing: “I’m very thankful for everything but I won’t sell my soul [or] change what I believe in.” He continues pronouncing that there generally is a false narrative portray him in a adverse gentle.

Maulet was once the highest nickelback for the Steelers, and his loss can be felt by means of the staff. Last season, he set profession highs with 59 tackles and two sacks, recorded an interception and a pressured fumble, and made six begins in 17 video games. Additionally, he was once a competent particular groups performer all through his Pittsburgh tenure. Maulet spent six years within the NFL, starting with the New Orleans Saints, and not more than part a season with the Indianapolis Colts sooner than shifting on to 2 seasons with the New York Jets. During his first yr with the Steelers, he recorded his career-high 47 tackles, and his first profession pressured fumble. He additionally began two video games for the Steelers, who completed 9th within the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2021.

Maulet shouldn’t have any downside discovering a place on any other staff’s roster. The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams are some of the groups that can pursue Maulet to strengthen their secondary forward of the 2023 season.