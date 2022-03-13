Steelers keep continuity on secondary, special teams by re-signing Arthur Maulet and Miles Killebrew

The Steelers locked up two of their defensive backs simply earlier than the beginning of free company. A day after re-signing backup robust security Miles Killebrew to a two-year deal, Pittsburgh signed backup cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal, through NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport.

Pittsburgh signed each gamers final offseason. A five-year veteran, Maulet broke into the NFL with the Saints earlier than spending lower than half of a season in Indianapolis and two seasons with the Jets. Throughout his first 12 months with the Steelers, Maulet recorded a career-high 47 tackles whereas additionally recording his first profession fumble. He additionally began two video games for the Steelers, who completed ninth within the NFL in passing yards allowed. Maulet was additionally a staple on Pittsburgh’s particular groups items.

A fourth-round choose within the 2016 NFL Draft, Killebrew joined the Steelers following a five-year run with the Lions. A priceless gunner, Killebrew earned an All-Professional vote for his position on particular groups.

The Steelers are anticipated to have roughly $30 million in cap house (a quantity that would go up within the coming days) firstly of free company. The Steelers could use free company to strengthen their offensive and defensive strains, receiver and secondary. Pittsburgh could select to re-sign a number of different free brokers that would embody fellow defensive backs Terrell Edmunds, Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden.

Pittsburgh can be available in the market for a quarterback who can compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins to be subsequent 12 months’s beginning quarterback. The Steelers may also purchase a veteran quarterback in free company or throughout subsequent month’s draft. Pittsburgh, who was bounced out of the playoffs within the wild card spherical following a 9-7-1 common season, personal the 20th total choose within the draft.