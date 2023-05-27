Steelers’ Kenny Pickett has SUV stolen with playbook inside, police quickly recover it, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett just lately skilled a frightening scenario when his SUV, which contained his Steelers playbook, was once stolen on Wednesday, consistent with a report by means of Action News 4. The police have been in a position to recover the SUV and the playbook in a while later on and arrested the alleged thief.

Pickett was once attending an area tournament at a automobile dealership when his 2023 Genesis was once stolen. The police discovered the suspect by means of operating the license plates of his non-public automobile, which he had left on the dealership after stealing Pickett’s car. The 60-year-old suspect, Christopher Carter, was once charged with robbery, receiving stolen assets, and illegal use of a motor car.

Kenny Pickett, who was once the No. 20 general choose from the University of Pittsburgh within the earlier yr, had a rookie season report of 7-5 whilst beginning for the Steelers. His early struggles have been adopted by means of enhancements in his later video games the place he controlled 63% cross of completion for two,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. Pickett gained his staff’s ultimate 3 suits of the season, which helped the Steelers rebound from an unimpressive 2-6 get started and end 9-8. He has been known as one in all seven avid gamers predicted to change into a breakout big name by means of CBS Sports in 2023.