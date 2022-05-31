Steelers’ Najee Harris reportedly weighs more than prime Jerome Bettis ahead of second NFL season

Najee Harris sought out Jerome Bettis shortly after being drafted by the Steelers final spring. Together with watching movie with Bettis, Harris has taken one thing else from the Corridor of Fame working again’s playbook. Harris is at the moment 244 kilos (h/t Mark Kaboly of The Athletic), up roughly 4 kilos from what Harris said he weighed as a rookie.

That is one pound heavier than Bettis was when he arrived in Pittsburgh in 1996.

Bettis used his measurement to hurry for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his first season in Pittsburgh. Harris is unquestionably hoping to have comparable success this season after re-writing the Steelers’ rookie document books in 2021. Regardless of enjoying behind a rebuilt offensive line, Harris nonetheless managed to run for a Steelers rookie document 1,200 yards. He additionally set the Steelers’ rookie document with 1,647 all-purpose yards. For his efforts, Harris earned Professional Bowl honors whereas serving to the Steelers seize a playoff berth throughout Ben Roethlisberger’s closing season.

The epitome of a bodily working again, Bettis made a profession out of bowling over smaller defenders. Bettis sees comparable qualities in Harris, the primary working again chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He is the trendy NFL energy again,” Bettis said of Harris earlier than the beginning of his rookie season. “He has the pace, he is received the facility, however he additionally has the arms to get out of the again discipline and make performs outdoors of that offensive line.”

He could also be a contemporary energy again, however Harris performs in an old style system so far as the working again is anxious. Whereas many groups have gone to two-back programs, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stays a fan of the featured again. That is one of many the explanation why the Steelers invested a first-round choose in Harris final spring.

Sturdiness is vital for Harris, given how typically the Steelers name his quantity. However regardless of final 12 months’s heavy workload (Harris had 381 touches final season, 10 greater than final 12 months’s speeding champion, Jonathan Taylor), Harris continually dismissed questions on his bodily effectively being late within the 2021 season. He responded to these questions by having two of his finest performances late within the season; a 93-yard speeding efficiency in opposition to the Chiefs in Week 16 and a 188-yard exhibiting in a Week 17 win over Cleveland.

Harris will once more be an integral a part of Pittsburgh’s offense in 2022, however his workload could also be lighter this season with the offseason additions of rookie receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. Harris can even be aided by what needs to be an improved offensive line after the Steelers picked up inside linemen James Daniels and Mason Cole in free company.

No matter how a lot he’s used, Harris is getting ready himself for one more heavy workload in 2022. Within the course of, Harris will doubtless proceed his assault on the Steelers’ speeding data whereas evoking reminiscences of one of many staff’s iconic backs of the previous.