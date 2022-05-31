Steelers Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson returns for second week of OTAs amid contract speculation

Amid contract hypothesis, Steelers Professional Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson has arrived for the second week of OTAs. It has been extensively reported that Johnson, who’s getting into the ultimate 12 months of his rookie contract, is hoping to obtain a brand new deal earlier than the beginning of the 2022 season.
Johnson’s absence was a hot-button matter throughout the first week of OTAs. However when requested about him, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reminded reporters that OTAs is voluntary, not obligatory. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool additionally downplayed Johnson’s resolution to coach on his personal throughout the first week of OTAs.
“I do know Diontae is grinding regardless of the place he’s,” Claypool said, through Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Overview. “I do know lots of people are trying into it, however I am not trying into it an excessive amount of. He is perfecting his craft, and he will play.”
Johnson set career-highs in receptions (107), yards (1,161) and landing catches (8) in 2021. Throughout his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, the previous third-round select of Toledo has caught 254 of 408 targets for two,764 yards and 20 touchdowns. He additionally has 16 receptions for 151 yards and a landing in two playoff video games.
Johnson’s present market worth, in accordance with Spotrac, is projected at $88.28 million over 4 years with a mean annual wage of simply over $22 million. To place that into perspective, Antonio Brown, who was thought-about one of the best receiver in soccer in 2017, signed an extension that offseason that paid him roughly $17 million per season.
Whereas he wasn’t instantly requested about Johnson, Kevin Colbert, who lately stepped down as Steelers GM, was requested what deserves investing appreciable cash right into a veteran participant.
“Any participant at any place that we want to pay, we really feel he higher be particular at his place and perhaps exceed the place he was drafted and simply acknowledge what they’ve achieved at this degree,” Colbert said. “Once more, I feel we are able to do this at any given place for that particular participant inside that group.”
Johnson’s arrival at OTAs will give him an opportunity to work with new Steelers quarterback Mitchell Tribusky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Johnson has already constructed a rapport with fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph, as Johnson was a favourite goal of Rudolph’s in 2019, when Rudolph began eight video games instead of an injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
“Mason’s an important participant, an important quarterback,” Johnson mentioned earlier this offseason. “He is sensible. Enjoying with him my rookie 12 months, he is proven that he can win us video games. In these robust moments, he could make performs. He is relaxed. When he was on the sideline this 12 months, he was all the time on it, telling us what to search for, what coverages [defenses] principally had been in. Simply throwing out performs the place we may beat sure coverages.
“He is an important participant. I am certain he will work his tail off to compete for the beginning job. I am pulling for him.”
