Steelers QB 2022: Ranking all draft, trade, free agency and already rostered options for Pittsburgh

For less than the second time in franchise historical past, the Pittsburgh Steelers are tasked with the project of attempting to switch a future Corridor of Fame quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger introduced his retirement in January. The Steelers did it as soon as earlier than in 1984 following the retirement of two-time Tremendous Bowl MVP and former league MVP Terry Bradshaw.

The Steelers have three paths to decide on now that they know Roethlisberger is not going to be a part of the crew in 2022. They may reward Mason Rudolph’s endurance and provides him an opportunity to win the beginning job popping out of coaching camp. They may signal or commerce for a gifted veteran who may are available in and preserve the Steelers within the dialog for the playoffs or perhaps a championship. Or, they might draft a quarterback within the first spherical for the primary time since choosing Roethlisberger with the 11th total choose again in 2004.

Listed here are seven viable choices to be Roethlisberger’s successor for the 2022 season.

Free agent choices

Trubisky is hoping to earn a beginning job in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. The second total choose within the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky went 29-21 because the Bears’ beginning quarterback in the course of the common season. His finest season happened in 2018, when he earned Professional Bowl honors whereas serving to lead Chicago to a division title.

Trubisky wasn’t capable of duplicate his success in 2018 or throughout his ultimate two years in Chicago. However he nonetheless went 14-10 as a starter whereas whereas throwing 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over that span. Trubisky can also be cellular sufficient to make performs along with his legs, as evidenced by his 5.6 yards per carry common throughout his time in Chicago.

A Professional Bowler throughout his rookie season, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019. He additionally threw a league-high 30 picks, which led to his departure from Tampa. He loved a profitable seven-game run because the Saints’ starter in 2021 earlier than an damage prematurely ended his season.

The 28-year-old Winston has first rate mobility, with 11 dashing touchdowns and a 4.2 yards per carry common. He additionally has important expertise as a beginning quarterback with 77 begins underneath his belt.

A 2015 Professional Bowler for Minnesota, Bridgewater resurrected his profession with the Saints in 2019, when he went 5-Zero in aid of injured starter Drew Brees. Bridgewater put up strong numbers the previous two years because the Panthers and Broncos’ beginning quarterback. Throughout that span, Bridgewater accomplished 68% with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The quickly to be 30-year-old quarterback can also be a menace on the bottom. He has 11 dashing touchdowns for his profession; in 2019, Bridgewater set career-highs with 5 dashing touchdowns and a 5.three yards per carry common.

The No. 2 total choose within the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota loved early success within the NFL that included serving to the Titans to the divisional spherical of the playoffs in 2017. His play started to dip that season, nonetheless, and in 2019, he was changed by Ryan Tannehill after six begins. During the last two seasons, Mariota threw lower than 30 passes as Derek Carr’s backup.

Like Trubisky, the 28-year-old Mariota is able to making performs along with his toes; he has rushed for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns whereas averaging six yards per carry. In contrast to Trubisky, Mariota will probably command a much less profitable monetary dedication.

Commerce choices

Along with his authorized points behind him, a number of groups are anticipated to make a push to accumulate Watson. The Steelers, nonetheless, aren’t anticipated to be a type of groups. Watson didn’t play a snap for the Texans final 12 months. The season earlier than that, he led the NFL with 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Watson earned three consecutive Professional Bowl nods from 2018-20 whereas serving to lead Houston to the playoffs in 2018-19.

In-house choices

Rudolph’s supporters level to his successful file (5-4-1) in addition to his encouraging efficiency towards the Browns in Pittsburgh’s 2020 common season finale. His detractors level to him being changed by Devlin Hodges 10 video games into the 2019 season in addition to his erratic efficiency throughout this previous season’s tie versus Detroit.

No matter which aspect you are on, the very fact remans that Rudolph is the front-runner to be the Steelers’ new beginning quarterback. To ensure that that to occur, he can have beat out a rookie and/or veteran and the following quarterback on this record.

Acquired by Pittsburgh final offseason, Haskins was Pittsburgh’s No. three quarterback. He had an opportunity to supplant Rudolph on the depth chart however failed to take action in the course of the ultimate sport of the 2021 season. Whereas he has a superb probability to stay on the roster, Haskins’ play (particularly his consistency) should enhance considerably if he’s going to be Pittsburgh’s Week 1 starter.

Draft choices

Kenny Pickett

Steelers founder Artwork Rooney stated that his largest skilled remorse was not choosing former Pitt standout Dan Marino within the first spherical of the 1983 NFL Draft. With that in thoughts, Rooney’s grandson, Steelers president Artwork Rooney II, could also be inclined to have his crew choose the Panthers’ present quarterback within the 2022 draft.

Pickett, who handed Marino for first on the Panthers’ profession landing cross record throughout Pitt’s ACC Championship Sport victory over Wake Forest, is arguably the very best quarterback prospect within the draft. Alongside along with his gaudy passing statistics, Pickett has good mobility that will absolutely be utilized in Matt Canada’s offense.

Matt Corral

Over the previous two seasons at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback has thrown for 49 touchdowns towards 18 interceptions and has accomplished over 69% of his throws. Alongside along with his success by means of the air, Corral has scored 11 touchdowns on the bottom this season and has confirmed to be a respectable menace as a runner.

Malik Willis

Probably the most versatile quarterback on this 12 months’s draft, the Auburn switch has discovered success whereas quarterbacking Liberty over the previous two seasons. Alongside along with his 44 landing passes over that span, Willis has rushed for 1,768 yards and 25 touchdowns. His success in the course of the 2020 season helped Liberty publish a 10-1 file and top-20 nationwide end. Willis would add a dimension to the Steelers’ offense that has been lacking over the previous a number of years.

Desmond Ridder

If the Steelers cross on choosing a quarterback within the first spherical, Ridder could be a strong Day 2 choice. In 4 seasons at Cincinnati, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ridder threw 82 touchdowns towards 28 interceptions. Final fall, he threw 30 touchdowns towards eight interceptions whereas main the Bearcats to an berth within the School Soccer Playoffs.

Ridder can also be an harmful runner, as he scored 28 touchdowns on the bottom in school that included 12 in the course of the 2020 season.

Carson Robust

Throughout his ultimate two seasons at Nevada, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Robust threw 63 touchdowns and simply 12 interceptions. Robust has led Nevada to a 15-6 file over that span that features two wins this season over Energy 5 faculties.

Whereas his arm power, downfield accuracy and skill to make fast choices with the ball have garnered reward, Robust will not be recognized for his mobility, which is one thing the Steelers absolutely need extra of from their subsequent beginning quarterback. There are additionally questions on Robust’s proper knee after he underwent surgical procedure in February and had the identical knee scoped in August.