Steelers QB battle: OTAs start with Mitch Trubisky getting first-team reps over Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback battle would be the largest storyline surrounding the black and gold this summer time. All three quarterbacks are collaborating in OTAs, with Mitchell Trubisky receiving first-team reps forward of fellow veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Given that he’s a rookie, Pickett not receiving first-team reps will not be a shock. It was notable, nevertheless, that Trubisky obtained first-team reps forward of Rudolph, who’s hoping to win the beginning job after serving as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup every of the final 4 years. Trubisky mentioned that the terminology is his largest problem as he begins his first season in Pittsburgh. A former first-round decide, Trubisky spent his first 4 NFL seasons underneath Matt Nagy’s system in Chicago earlier than spending the 2021 season in Buffalo inside Brian Daboll’s offense.
“It has been completely different than what I have been used to,” Trubisky said, through Jim Wexell of Metal Metropolis Insider. “However you understand how they are saying it is simpler to be taught a number of languages when you be taught one language? Properly, that is the way it’s been for me being in a number of offenses now. I have been capable of decide this one up fairly shortly with the verbiage, as a result of within the NFL everybody runs the identical stuff, it is simply what you name it. So simply making use of that, I have been capable of decide it up fairly shortly and get the younger guys in control.
“We’re all going by way of this along with the installs and making an attempt to get everyone on the identical web page. We have put rather a lot in and we have regarded fairly good up to now.”
Rudolph mentioned that he’ll use his present place within the pecking order as motivation. He additionally expects to get a professional alternative because it pertains to successful the beginning job.
“I can not management what goes on on the second ground,” Rudolph mentioned. “However I’ve been advised that, and I feel I am excited to do my finest to compete to be the man. So, sure, I do.”
As anticipated, Trubisky and Rudolph fielded questions on Steelers first-round decide Kenny Pickett throughout the first day of OTAs. Each quarterbacks offered diplomatic solutions concerning Pickett, who will compete with each gamers this summer time to change into Roethlisberger’s preliminary successor.
Trubisky mentioned that he wasn’t shocked when the Steelers took Pickett with the 20th general decide. He added that whereas the potential for Pittsburgh drafting a quarterback was not mentioned previous to signing with the staff, Trubisky anticipated to be able battle this summer time no matter the place he signed as a free agent.
“We would have liked so as to add to the quarterback room, and that is what we did,” Trubisky said, through the Pittsburgh Tribune-Assessment. “We’re glad to have him and searching ahead to working with him.
“I knew coming into the state of affairs … wherever I used to be going to go, I used to be going to have to return in and compete, earn the belief of my teammates and get again onto the sphere with exhausting work, my expertise, and simply being a pacesetter on this staff.”
Rudolph, who has a 5-4-1 report because the Steelers’ beginning quarterback, mentioned he isn’t this summer time any otherwise than he did the earlier ones.
“Every year I have been right here, there’s been competitors,” he mentioned. “In case you look again, there’s been a variety of quarterbacks which have filtered by way of right here. I feel the chance to play this yr, everybody’s going to be competing and placing their finest foot ahead.
“I am approaching it like I’ve, the identical mindset I’ve had the final 4 years. Each single day, each single rep I get, attempt to benefit from it and getting higher.”
The feedback from Rudolph and Trubisky on Monday mirror each gamers’ actions concerning Pickett shortly after the draft. Pickett acknowledged then that each quarterbacks had already reached out to him.
“Two nice guys,” Pickett mentioned. “I am actually trying ahead to working with them.”
Every quarterback brings one thing distinctive to the competitors. Pickett brings the promise of a first-round decide. Trubisky is a former Professional Bowler with greater than 50 profession NFL begins (together with playoff expertise) underneath his belt. Rudolph is the Steelers’ longest-tenured quarterback as he enters his fifth season with the staff.
Whereas he expects a “fierce” place battle between his quarterbacks, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will not learn an excessive amount of into what transpires over OTAs. The Steelers have roughly 100 days earlier than their season opener in Cincinnati, and Tomlin expects to make use of every day as a chance to make his staff — and quarterbacks — higher.
“No person,” Tomlin mentioned, “goes to win a job or lose a job out right here in shorts in Might.”
