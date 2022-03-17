Steelers release former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert after reported signing of Myles Jack

A day after the reported signing of Myles Jack, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, who performed only one season for the black and gold. Schobert, who was acquired final summer time from the Jaguars in change for a 2022 sixth-round choose, was scheduled to rely $9.7 million in opposition to the wage cap.

A Professional Bowler for the Browns in 2017, Schobert recorded 120 tackles, one interception, six handed defensed and a compelled fumble throughout his lone season in Pittsburgh. His compelled fumble occurred close to the tip of the Steelers’ Week eight win over the Cleveland Browns. Schobert’s interception helped the Steelers defeat the Titans in Week 15.

The Steelers have changed Schobert with certainly one of his former teammates in Jacksonville. Pittsburgh reportedly inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal that features a cap hit of simply $4.75 million for the 2022 season. A second-round choose within the 2016 NFL Draft, Jack racked up 108 tackles in 15 video games for the Jaguars final season. He was a integral a part of the Jaguars’ formidable protection in 2017 that helped the franchise advance to the AFC Championship Sport.

Schobert will not be the one former defensive starter the Steelers are ready to half with this offseason. Security Terrell Edmunds is at present a free agent, together with former Professional Bowl cornerback Joe Haden. Haden’s time in Pittsburgh appeared to return to a particular finish with the group’s reported signing of former Payments cornerback Levi Wallace. Pittsburgh was reportedly capable of signal Wallace to a really reasonably priced deal of $eight million over two years.

The Steelers’ have additionally used free company to accumulate quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and offensive linemen James Daniels and Mason Cole. Receiver, defensive position and powerful security stay the positions that the Steelers have but to deal with this offseason.