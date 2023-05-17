Steelers sign ex-Cardinals draft pick, XFL standout WR to one-year deal after tryout at team’s rookie minicamp

After the 2023 NFL Draft and with one spring soccer league coming to an finish, all 32 NFL groups are scouring via undrafted loose brokers and different conceivable avid gamers to prolong a call for participation to their minicamp. The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced on Wednesday that they have got signed large receiver Hakeem Butler to a one-year deal after he attempted out at the membership’s rookie minicamp. Butler was once a standout for the St. Louis Battlehawks this yr, catching 51 passes for 599 yards and 8 touchdowns, main the league within the latter class.

Butler was once a former fourth-round select of the Arizona Cardinals out of Iowa State in 2019. With a peak of 6-foot-5 and north of 220 kilos, he confirmed doable within the NFL, however he did not play a recreation for the Cardinals and was once launched prior to the beginning of his 2nd season in 2020. He then spent a short lived second at the Carolina Panthers’ follow squad prior to being signed through the Philadelphia Eagles, the place he was once transformed into a good finish and performed in his first profession NFL video games. However, he was once waived forward of the 2021 season.

Butler spent a while within the Canadian Football League prior to sooner or later becoming a member of the Battlehawks of the XFL. Although he has but to file a catch within the NFL, his efficiency within the XFL stuck the eye of the Steelers, who will now give him a 2nd likelihood at the NFL. At 27 years outdated, Butler joins a Steelers’ large receiver room that comes with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Cody White.