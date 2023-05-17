Steelers sign former Cardinals draft pick, XFL standout Hakeem Butler following tryout

As the 2023 NFL Draft has come to a detailed and one spring soccer league is winding down, all NFL groups are scouting undrafted loose brokers and different gamers whom they’ll want to carry to their minicamp. Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Hakeem Butler, a standout huge receiver from the XFL, after he attempted out on the membership’s rookie minicamp.

Butler performed for the St. Louis Battlehawks this 12 months and stuck 51 passes for 599 yards and 8 touchdowns, which led the league data. You might acknowledge his title since he was once up to now a fourth-round select via the Arizona Cardinals from Iowa State in 2019. At 6-foot-5 and over 220 kilos, he was once regarded as an enchanting participant within the NFL, but it surely didn’t figure out that manner for him.

Butler was once no longer given any probability to play for the Cardinals and was once launched prior to his 2nd season in 2020. He had a short lived stint with the Carolina Panthers’ apply squad prior to the Philadelphia Eagles signed him. While enjoying in Philly, he was once reworked into a decent finish and performed his first NFL video games. However, he was once launched prior to the 2021 season in a twinkling of an eye.

After spending a while within the Canadian Football League, Butler in the long run discovered himself within the XFL with the Battlehawks. He hasn’t recorded a catch but within the NFL, however his efficiency within the XFL were given consideration from scouts. He’ll be turning 27 later this month and is now getting a 2nd probability within the NFL with the Steelers.

Butler now joins a Steelers huge receiver room that is composed of Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Cody White.