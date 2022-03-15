Steelers signing Mitchell Trubisky: Former Bears first-rounder, Bills backup agrees to reported two-year deal

The Steelers have taken their first notable swing at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and it entails a former first-round choose. One hour into the NFL’s authorized tampering interval Monday, Pittsburgh has agreed to phrases with former Bears and Payments QB Mitchell Trubisky, CBS Sports activities NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. It is a two-year, $14.25 million deal that features as much as $27 million in incentives, according to NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero. The Steelers have been excited about a possible commerce for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per Ian Rapoport, however will as an alternative flip to Trubisky as their veteran possibility beneath heart.

The 27-year-old Trubisky could have provided probably the most upside of a skinny free agent QB class, even when his resume is checkered. Drafted No. 2 total out of North Carolina in 2017, he had combined leads to his four-year run with Chicago. After incomes a Professional Bowl nod as a twin menace for the Bears’ NFC North championship in 2018, Trubisky struggled to enhance on a shaky offense, finally approaching and off the bench in his fourth and remaining yr with the crew. He signed a one-year take care of the Payments in 2021, showing in six video games as Josh Allen’s backup throughout Buffalo’s playoff run.

It is nonetheless attainable, if not possible, the Steelers will contemplate including one other QB early within the 2022 draft. However Trubisky affords them an skilled arm at a place with different typically unproven veterans, together with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs. He had narrowed his 2022 choices to Pittsburgh and the Giants, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, however selected the Steelers as his greatest likelihood to return to the sector as a starter.

SportsLine’s Stephen Oh initiatives Trubisky to have a good impression on the Steelers, assuming he takes over beneath heart, bettering Pittsburgh’s forecast win complete from 9.zero to 9.8, and rising their playoff probabilities by 13%.

“When he misses a throw, he misses actually badly,” Oh says, “however ultimately Trubisky continues to be a very good statistical QB … and acquired precious expertise enjoying behind Josh Allen. He is most likely one of many least revered younger QBs who made the playoffs a number of instances of their first few years. The Steelers are significantly better off with him than they’d have been with Mason Rudolph. Trubisky enjoying as an athletic recreation supervisor and never as somebody who was drafted forward of (Patrick) Mahomes and (Deshaun) Watson is a stable possibility for the upcoming season.”