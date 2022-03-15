Steelers to sign former Cardinals and Vikings offensive lineman Mason Cole to three-year deal, per report

A busy Monday for the Steelers included the signing of a veteran offensive linemen. The Steelers plan to signal former Cardinals and Vikings offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 97th general choose within the 2018 NFL Draft, Cole has seen time at each guard positions in addition to at middle throughout his four-year NFL profession. He has 39 profession begins beneath his belt that embody seven begins throughout his solely season with the Vikings. Cole spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals, the place he made 32 begins that included 16 begins at middle throughout his rookie season.

Cole performed collegiately at Michigan, the place he was a four-year letterman and a three-time All-Huge Ten honoree. Primarily a left sort out in school, Cole made 51 consecutive begins for the Wolverines that included 13 at middle. In 2014, he turned the primary true freshman in program historical past to start out a season opener.

Cole is the second offensive lineman the Steelers reportedly got here to phrases with in the course of the NFL’s first day of authorized tampering. Pittsburgh reportedly re-signed veteran offensive sort out Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year, $29.5 million deal that features $20.5 million assured. Okorafor re-signed with the Steelers regardless of reportedly receiving curiosity from different golf equipment.

Pittsburgh’s greatest splash of the day was the information that they are signing former Bears Professional Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. Trubisky, who spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo, will compete with Mason Rudolph to be the Steelers’ beginning quarterback for the 2022 marketing campaign.