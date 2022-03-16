Steelers to sign Levi Wallace: Former Bills cornerback getting two-year, $8 million deal, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major addition to their protection through the NFL’s second day of authorized tampering. The crew got here to phrases with former Payments cornerback Levi Wallace on a two-year, $eight million deal, according to NFL reporter Justin Schultz.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Wallace began in every of his 52 regular-season video games for the Payments. Together with matching his profession excessive with two interceptions (a tally he reached every season from 2019-21), Wallace set profession highs in cross breakups (10) and tackles (58) through the 2021 season. He recorded his first postseason interception throughout Buffalo’s blowout win over the Patriots on this yr’s AFC wild card spherical.

Wallace signed with the Payments after he was not chosen through the 2018 NFL Draft. He wasn’t drafted regardless of placing collectively a stable 2017 season at Alabama that included three interceptions and 15 cross breakups whereas serving to the Crimson Tide win the nationwide championship.

Pittsburgh has made a number of good however reasonably priced strikes in latest days. Together with Wallace, the Steelers strengthened their offensive line with the reported signings of former Bear James Daniels and former Viking Mason Cole. The Steelers additionally reportedly got here to phrases with former Professional Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year, $14.25 million deal that with incentives may attain as much as $27 million.

The addition of Wallace all however confirms that the Steelers are shifting on from cornerback Joe Haden, particularly after the report that the team is re-signing fellow cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Haden, who revived his profession after he was launched by the Browns in 2017, helped Pittsburgh boast a prime 10 cross protection throughout every of his 5 seasons with the Steelers.