Steelo Brim Talks Transition to Music, Serving As EP on ‘Ridiculousness,’ and New Album

Steelo Brim is branching out from his MTV persona and sat down with “Hip Hop & Enterprise” to dish on his new position as a rapper.
The comic, producer, author, actor, and now musician, is finest generally known as the co-host of the MTV collection Ridiculousness, which has run over 26 seasons in 11 years. Now as he steps into the sales space, Steelo is expressing himself in new methods which can be reshaping his profession and outlook on the world.
“For me, I feel something I do in life and any enterprise, I attempt to assault or simply something I do, or a interest, I attempt to ask myself what success seems like,” Steelo informed BLACK ENTERPRISE.
“And for me, it was simply having enjoyable and having the ability to categorical myself.”
Steelo lately launched his extremely anticipated debut album Eldorado Excursions which entails the development of Steelo coming from the center of Chicago’s Westside & ending up within the LA lights to pursue his younger dream of working in music.
The 13-track venture consists of options from Fabolous, Buddy, Arin Ray, BJ The Chicago Child, Chuck Inglish, Dej Loaf, Leon Thomas, Vic Mensa, Drawback, Nomad P and extra. Whereas it’s Steelo’s musical debut, the EP serves as an account of his a few years of engaged on the backend with a few of music’s greatest names.
Many don’t know that Steelo has navigated the music business by way of A&R & publishing, working with famend artists like Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick, MikeWillMadeIt, and extra. With a lot expertise serving to to develop chart-topping artists, Steelo admits to by no means seeing the occupation for himself.
“I’ve all the time been behind the scenes and I’ve managed producers, precise actors, I’ve all the time been anyone that’s been okay with being behind the scenes,” he stated. “So I’ve by no means thought that’s what I needed to do. I knew I had artistic concepts however I by no means actually informed myself that I used to be going to be an artist.”
Steelo additionally expresses himself by way of his weekly comedic podcast, Wine & Weed, which he touched on whereas elaborating on his many artistic expressions outdoors of EP’ing a success TV present.
Press play beneath to study extra about Steelo’s artistic course of as a rising artist.