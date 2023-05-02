Steph Curry climbs ladder of NBA greatness with 50-point Game 7





Steph Curry, after years of dominance, continues to get up the listing of all-time NBA greats. A vintage efficiency through Curry used to be witnessed through NBA lovers on Sunday in a decisive Game 7 win at the highway in Sacramento, including every other mythical second to his already unforgettable profession. In the Monday version of the Locked On NBA podcast, host David Locke used to be joined through Locked On NBA Insider Howard Beck to speak about Curry’s greatness and the Warriors’ trail ahead this postseason.

Beck believes that Curry is one-of-a-kind, and the original taste he used to take down the Kings on Sunday strengthened his particular skill. “We have leapers, we have giants, we didn’t have a Steph until we had Steph,” Beck mentioned. “We’re still grappling with how to assess him and how to appreciate him.”

Despite attaining his dominant top just about a decade in the past, Curry stays probably the most approachable athlete within the game. According to Locke, “Steph is actually one of the few superstars you could do in the backyard or on the playground.” While Curry might play a finesse taste and keep out of bother, he’s no wallflower as demonstrated through speaking some trash on the expense of Sacramento’s beam-lighting custom this season.

The protecting champion Warriors nonetheless face an uphill climb to go back to the NBA Finals, however their chemistry and enjoy, blended with the truth that they appear to have in any case gotten previous their highway woes, makes them a risk, in keeping with Beck. “The one team out of the foursome that really has the best case based on talent, experience, all of that, it’s probably still the Warriors,” he mentioned.

For the total dialog, take a look at the Monday version of the Locked On NBA podcast on YouTube or anyplace you get your podcasts.