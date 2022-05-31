Stephanie Dawkins Davis Becomes Michigan’s First Black Woman to Serve Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals

Decide Stephanie Dawkins Davis was confirmed final Tuesday to serve on the U.S. Court docket of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, making her the primary Black girl from Michigan, and the second Black girl in historical past to be appointed.
In keeping with the Michigan Advance, the Senate voted 49-43 on nominating Davis to affix the Sixth Circuit Court docket of Appeals, which has appellate jurisdiction over the federal district courts in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Davis, in an announcement, described the promotion as an “honor of my life.”
“My life’s work has been in service of the reason for justice and I’ll endeavor to faithfully execute this trigger.”
The trailblazing decide and former federal prosecutor additionally made historical past as the primary Black girl to be nominated to the federal bench by former President Trump, The Detroit News reported. She has been a federal decide on the US District Court docket for the Japanese District of Michigan since December 2019.
Davis’ new appointment was nominated by President Joe Biden in February.
“Decide Davis can be an excellent decide on the Sixth Circuit Court docket of Appeals. Her time on the Japanese District of Michigan has demonstrated her glorious work as a considerate and honest decide. Decide Davis has spent her total profession serving the individuals of Michigan. I do know she’s going to proceed this work on the Sixth Circuit,” mentioned U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) in a information release.
“Decide Davis is an exemplary authorized thoughts, certified jurist, and has devoted her profession to serving the individuals of Michigan,” added Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Twp.)
A 1989 graduate of Wichita State College, Davis graduated Washington College College of Regulation in St. Louis in 1992. She was an affiliate at Dickinson, Wright PLLC in Detroit from 1992 to 1997.
All through her profession, Davis assumed roles similar to Assistant United States Legal professional from 1997 to 2010; Government Assistant United States Legal professional within the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace for the Japanese District of Michigan from 2010 to 2015; and Justice of the Peace Decide for the US District Court docket for the Japanese District of Michigan from 2016 to 2019.