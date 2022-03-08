Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ returning to Ed Sullivan Theater with full, fully vaccinated audience

CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events in New York City last March, Stephen Colbert and his Late Show will be returning to Broadway’s Ed Sullivan Theatre.

CBS says the first show from the historic venue — with a full audience — will be Monday, June 14. The audience members will need to show proof of vaccination, the network explains.

The show logged 205 remotely-shot episodes during the pandemic.

In a statement, Colbert said, “Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear.”

He added, “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

According to the network, face masks will be optional for the vaccinated audience members, and, “All staff and crew members will continue to be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms.”

The network also clarifies that a “COVID-19 compliance officer” will remain on staff to make sure health and safety protocols are observed.

Last week, New York City relaxed capacity restrictions for most businesses.

