Stephen Curry injures foot vs. Boston Celtics; Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr believes play was ‘dangerous’

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was dominated out of the second half of Wednesday evening’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics as a consequence of left foot soreness, and he underwent an MRI instantly after the sport.
Requested about his stage of concern surrounding Curry’s foot, Warriors coach Steve Kerr struggled and stated, “We’ll know after the MRI.”
Curry injured his foot on the 4:17 mark of the second quarter when his leg received rolled on by the Celtics’ Marcus Smart as the 2 wrestled for a unfastened ball.
Kerr was proven yelling at Good after the play.
“I assumed it was a harmful play,” Kerr stated. “I assumed Marcus dove into Steph, and that is what I used to be upset about. A variety of respect for Marcus. He is a hell of a participant, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him within the World Cup a number of summers in the past. We talked after the sport and we’re good. However I assumed it was a harmful play.”
After getting up, Curry tried to stroll the ache off. He then was checked out on the bench in the course of the ensuing timeout, however as a substitute of returning to the courtroom, he jogged again to the locker room.
His return was first labeled as questionable, however after being checked out by way of halftime, he was downgraded to out.
Curry had simply three factors on 1-of-Four taking pictures in 14 minutes earlier than exiting.
Curry’s harm comes only one recreation after the return of Draymond Green from a again harm saved him out two and a half months. Between that recreation on Monday and Wednesday’s recreation, Curry, Inexperienced and Klay Thompson have performed a complete of simply 11 minutes collectively this season. And the Warriors have but to play a recreation with all 5 of their common starters — Curry, Inexperienced, Thompson, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins.
“Adversity hits all people at any time, and also you simply roll with it and you retain shifting ahead,” Kerr stated. “So hopefully Steph might be OK.”
“Accidents are a part of the sport,” Juan Toscano-Anderson stated. “It occurs. Sadly it is taking place to us loads, as of late. However we speak about our depth, so we’ve to make that one alive. We will not simply speak about it.”