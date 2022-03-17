Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star leaves game vs. Celtics after Marcus Smart lands on his foot

The Golden State Warriors are having a tough evening thus far in opposition to the Boston Celtics, however immediately the sport itself does not really feel so essential after Stephen Curry limped to the locker room throughout the second quarter with what ESPN later reported was “foot soreness.”

Per the Warriors public relations workforce, Curry’s return to the game is “TBD” because the Celtics go into halftime with a 16-point lead.

The damage occurred as Curry and Marcus Good had been pursuing a free ball. Good dove and landed on Curry’s left leg/foot.

We’ll proceed to replace this story as data turns into accessible.