Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out indefinitely with sprained ligament in left foot

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. X-rays after the Warriors’ sport towards the Boston Celtics on Wednesday reportedly revealed no fractures or structural harm.

Curry left late within the second quarter and was dominated out shortly after halftime. The damage occurred as Curry and Marcus Sensible had been pursuing a free ball. Sensible dove and landed on Curry’s left foot. Shortly after the ultimate buzzer sounded within the Celtics’ 110-88 win, it was introduced that Curry would undergo an MRI on his injured foot

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t seem like proud of Sensible’s aggressiveness in that scenario. As you may see on this video, Kerr and Sensible had been “speaking” and you’ll draw your individual conclusions about what’s being mentioned.

Kerr clearly is not going to be happy along with his star participant having his leg rolled up on by an opposing participant, however Sensible did not do something unsuitable right here. He was pursuing a free ball. We like to criticize NBA gamers for not taking part in laborious, and that is all Sensible did right here. He went to the ground instantly, and actually, Curry stepped below him after Sensible was already into his dive.