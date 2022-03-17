Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star ruled out vs. Celtics after Marcus Smart lands on his foot

The Golden State Warriors misplaced Stephen Curry for the rest of their sport vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with what the group described as a left foot soreness. No different particulars got.

Curry left late within the second quarter and was dominated out shortly after halftime. The harm occurred as Curry and Marcus Sensible had been pursuing a free ball. Sensible dove and landed on Curry’s left leg/foot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t look like pleased with Sensible’s aggressiveness in that scenario. As you’ll be able to see on this video, Kerr and Sensible had been “speaking” and you may draw your individual conclusions about what’s being mentioned.

Kerr clearly is not going to be happy together with his star participant having his leg rolled up on by an opposing participant, however Sensible did not do something fallacious right here. He was pursuing a free ball. We like to criticize NBA gamers for not enjoying arduous, and that is all Sensible did right here. He went to the ground instantly, and actually, Curry stepped underneath him after Sensible was already into his dive.

We are going to proceed to replace this story as extra data on the specifics of Curry’s harm turns into accessible.