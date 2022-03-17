Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to undergo MRI after Celtics’ Marcus Smart lands on his foot

The Golden State Warriors misplaced Stephen Curry for the rest of their sport vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with what the crew described as a left foot soreness. No different particulars got.

Curry left late within the second quarter and was dominated out shortly after halftime. The damage occurred as Curry and Marcus Good have been pursuing a free ball. Good dove and landed on Curry’s left foot. Shortly after the ultimate buzzer sounded, it was introduced that Curry would undergo an MRI on his injured foot

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t seem like pleased with Good’s aggressiveness in that scenario. As you possibly can see on this video, Kerr and Good have been “speaking” and you may draw your personal conclusions about what’s being mentioned.

Kerr clearly is not going to be happy along with his star participant having his leg rolled up on by an opposing participant, however Good did not do something incorrect right here. He was pursuing a free ball. We like to criticize NBA gamers for not enjoying onerous, and that is all Good did right here. He went to the ground instantly, and actually, Curry stepped underneath him after Good was already into his dive.

We are going to proceed to replace this story as extra data on the specifics of Curry’s damage turns into out there.