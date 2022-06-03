Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in historic first quarter of Warriors-Celtics Game 1

The concept that Stephen Curry by some means wants a Finals MVP to validate his all-time resume is preposterous, however if you happen to imagine he does want that {hardware}, he obtained off to a reasonably good begin on Thursday night time. The Warriors star erupted for 21 factors within the first quarter of Sport 1 of the NBA Finals towards the Boston Celtics.

The 21 factors are the highest-scoring single quarter within the NBA Finals since 1993 (Michael Jordan had 22 vs. the Suns) and Curry had the highest-scoring first quarter in a Finals sport over the previous 50 years.

Curry completed the quarter 6 for eight from 3, and a kind of misses was a half-court heave on the finish of the primary quarter. The six made 3-pointers are a Finals record for a single quarter.

Curry has now made at the least 5 3-pointers in a single Finals quarter 3 times throughout his profession. Per ESPN Stats and Info, all different gamers in NBA historical past have mixed for 2 such quarters (Kenny Smith and Ray Allen every did it as soon as).

The Celtics did not do themselves any favors by dropping monitor of Curry a pair instances within the early going, permitting him wide-open appears to be like. As soon as he was in rhythm, he barely hit the rim the remainder of the quarter.

Comply with alongside right here for stay updates from Sport 1.