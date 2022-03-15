Stephen Curry surprises ‘2974’ collection holders with bonus birthday-themed NFT, San Francisco trip

To have fun his 34th birthday, Stephen Curry shocked hundreds of householders of his first NFT assortment with a brand new birthday cake-themed NFT of their crypto wallets on Monday afternoon.
Simply three days after his record-breaking sport at Madison Sq. Backyard in December, by which Curry set the NBA’s all-time 3-point document with 2,974 made discipline objectives from distance, Curry launched his very first NFT assortment.
“The two,974 Assortment” featured a collection of individually numbered NFTs provided via the FTX platform, with every NFT highlighting a particular made 3-pointer and sport date from all through his 12-year profession.
“This shock NFT drop provides followers the prospect to be part of this historic second, and to additionally proceed this journey with me as a result of this journey is much from over,” Curry mentioned on the time.
Stephen Curry is stunning @2974Collection #NFT homeowners with a bonus Birthday Cake NFT tomorrow on his 34th birthday.
ALL holders with a 3-point NFT from a Curry birthday sport may also obtain an all bills paid journey to SF to a Curry meet & greet courtesy of @FTX_Official. 👀 pic.twitter.com/26tElfx6PG
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 13, 2022
Whereas alluding to future gifting and experiential moments for homeowners on the time, the extra birthday cake NFT showing in person’s crypto wallets Monday is only one part of the birthday reveal.
Of the two,974 NFTs within the complete assortment, 28 3-pointers made all through Curry’s profession occurred throughout a sport happening on his birthday. Homeowners of these particular shot moments, just like the #2671 NFT celebrating final 12 months’s March 14 sport, shall be receiving an all-expenses-paid journey to San Francisco this 12 months, curated and courtesy of FTX, to a particular meet-and-greet expertise with Curry.
Whereas a number of athletes proceed to activate within the metaverse and NFT house, incorporating the bodily go to to San Francisco for holders supplies a manner by which followers can join with Curry in each a digital and real-world utility.
One 12 months anniversary of this sport tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/0GLc8WCEqn
— The 2974 Assortment (@2974Assortment) March 13, 2022
All alongside, Curry deliberate to donate 100% of the income generated from the sale of every NFT to the Eat.Be taught.Play. Basis that he and his spouse Ayesha Curry have helmed collectively. Promoting out in lower than 5 minutes on its Dec. 17 launch, the two,974 Assortment generated greater than $2.1 million in funds for his or her basis.
A separate, sneaker-themed Curry Model NFT collection launch of 5 NFT variations of the Curry 9 sneaker worn throughout his record-breaking sport generated $990,00zero for the inspiration.
Whereas the NFT integration Monday seems to be to have fun Curry’s previous performances on his birthday, Curry is ready to play in his seventh birthday sport later this night, because the Warriors, with Draymond Inexperienced returning, are set to host the Washington Wizards at Chase Heart.
In six prior birthday sport appearances, Curry has averaged 26.5 factors per sport on 48.7% capturing from the sphere and 52.5% capturing from past the arc.
